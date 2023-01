Why Is Owl Rock Capital Corp.'s Dividend So High?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income for investors, but not all dividend-paying companies are created equal.Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC) is a dividend stock that yields investors a dividend of 10.2%. High-yield dividend stocks like this can be appealing because of their lofty returns, but they can come with certain risks. Here's why Owl Rock pays such a high dividend, and what you need to know before deciding if it's the right stock for you.Owl Rock is a business development corporation (BDC) that lends to middle-market companies in the U.S. A BDC is simply a company that makes loans or buys equity in private businesses that other bank lenders may find too risky.Continue reading