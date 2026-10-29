PepsiCo Aktie

PepsiCo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081

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29.10.2026 16:55:00

Why Is PepsiCo Stock Falling, and Is It a Buying Opportunity?

The soda has gone flat in 2026, so to speak, as shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are trading down about 14% over the past six months. The beverage and snack company's third-quarter results weren't bad. Still, management cut its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings per share, as North American sales aren't recovering as quickly as anticipated.

Earlier in the year, PepsiCo cut prices on some of its core brands, such as Lay's and Doritos, by up to 15%. This price reduction was to lure value-sensitive consumers back to Pepsi's top products. Now, management is changing its tune and plans to raise prices modestly in 2027. This has the potential to hurt sales again.

Other headwinds include higher prices across the supply chain due to inflation, tariffs, and increased transportation costs. All of these challenges have caused the stock to fall over the past year, but there is a case to be made for patient investors.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 12 270,00 0,74% PepsiCo Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
PepsiCo Inc. 122,96 2,43% PepsiCo Inc.

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