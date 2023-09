Why Is Poland Buying $12 Billion-Worth of Boeing Helicopters?

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, European countries have been beefing up their militaries as they worry about who might be next -- and no country seems more worried about Russia than Poland.In February last year, just weeks after the invasion, Poland announced plans to spend $6 billion to buy 250 main battle tanks from General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). A year later, in March 2023, Poland placed an order for $10 billion worth of HIMARS rocket launchers from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).But even that gigantic contract got dwarfed by the buy order Poland placed earlier this month. Poland, it seems, is now in the market for nearly 100 units of Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) vaunted AH-64E Apache attack helicopter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel