Why Is Poland Buying $3.5 Billion in Missiles From RTX and Lockheed Martin?

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which continues to this day, has made a lot of European countries nervous that they might be next -- and none more so than Poland.Since Russian tanks first rolled across the Ukrainian border, Poland has spent tens of billions of dollars shoring up its defenses -- $6 billion to buy 250 main battle tanks from General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), another $10 billion for HIMARS rocket launchers from Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and a further $12 billion to buy 96 Apache attack helicopters from Boeing (NYSE: BA), to name just a few high-profile purchases.And Poland's shopping list is only getting longer.