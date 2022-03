Why Is Poland Spending $6 Billion on Battle Tanks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two days after Russia launched a full-scale assault on its neighbor Ukraine, that headline probably sounds like a rhetorical question. But the truth is that even before Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine's neighbor to the west, Poland, took a look at the map, realized that they might be next -- and decided to prepare for the worst.On Feb. 17, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) advised Congress of a request from the government of Poland to place a massive $6 billion order for new military equipment. Topping Poland's shopping list: The total value of the weapons package ordered by Poland, and now being coordinated by the U.S. Department of Defense, adds up to the aforementioned $6 billion. As DSCA advised, the money will be spread around among several "principal contractors" -- including all of the companies named above, as well as companies including Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.Continue reading