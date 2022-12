Why Is SL Green's Dividend Yield So High?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's nothing income investors hate more than a dividend cut. That's part of the problem facing SL Green (NYSE: SLG) today, after it announced just such a move in early December. Even after the cut, though, the dividend yield is still a huge 9.6%. What's going on?On Dec. 5, the real estate investment trust (REIT) announced that its monthly dividend would fall from $0.3108 per share to $0.2708. The decrease puts the annual dividend at roughly $3.25 per share, down nearly 13% from the previous level. That's not something investors wanted to see, but given the headwinds in the office sector it isn't exactly surprising, either. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading