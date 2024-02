Why Is SpaceX Partnering With John Deere?

SpaceX Starlink is a success.Going from a concept in 2015 to beta service in 2021, SpaceX's plan to build a network of fast internet communications satellites has grown from 0 to 10,000 to 2.2 million active users (according to a December 2023 SpaceX filing with the FCC). Across several business lines, the company now offers globe-spanning satellite internet service to homeowners (Starlink Residential), businesses (Starlink Business), airline customers (Starlink Aviation), cruise customers (Starlink Maritime), and even RV owners (Starlink Roam).And now it's time to sign up some farmers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel