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30.06.2026 16:00:00
Why Is SpaceX Raising More Cash With Debt After a Record IPO?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) had a very successful initial public offering (IPO), with the rocket company raising close to $86 billion earlier this month. It was a record figure, highlighting just how much appetite there is for Elon Musk's company, commonly referred to as just SpaceX.What may be eyebrow-raising is that despite the recent IPO, the company was once again raising cash through a $25 billion debt sale. Within just two weeks, SpaceX has been raising even more money. But why?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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