20.07.2023 01:37:44
Why Is Tesla Stock Down After Earnings? Is TSLA Stock a Buy Now?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a beat on top and bottom lines tonight, but the market was not impressed. What happened to Tesla stock? Is this an opportunity to buy shares, or should investors expect more pain? The video below breaks it down. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future updates. *Stock prices used were the evening prices of July 19, 2023. The video was published on July 19, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
