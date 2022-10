Why Is Tesla Stock Falling If Its Business Is Stronger Than Ever?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

All good things must come to an end, and the winning streak that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) managed to put together on Monday and Tuesday wasn't able to last for a third straight day. Rising bond yields raised new concerns about macroeconomic impacts, sending major market benchmarks downward to give back a portion of their gains from earlier in the week.IndexDaily Percentage Change (Decline)Continue reading