|
02.04.2022 14:25:00
Why Is This $1.7 Billion Real Estate Acquisition So Important?
Net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a bellwether name in its niche and the broader REIT universe. That was true before it bought VEREIT in 2021, but now that this deal has been consummated, the power of the combined companies is on clear display. Indeed, Realty Income's $1.7 billion acquisition of a casino is the type of deal that separates it from the pack. Realty Income owns single-tenant properties for which its lessees are responsible for most of the operating costs of the assets they occupy. That's what is known as a net lease. Any single property is a high-risk investment, given that there's only one tenant. But spread over a large enough portfolio of properties, it's a fairly low-risk investment approach. Before the VEREIT acquisition, Realty Income had a giant portfolio of around 6,500 properties. After the deal, the portfolio jumped to more than 11,000.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!