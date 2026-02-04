Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
04.02.2026 21:03:57
Why Is USA Rare Earth Stock Suddenly Down (Again) Today?
Just one day after they soared on good news, USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) shares are down again today on news from the very same source.That source is the White House. Speaking at a gathering of representatives from over 50 countries, United States Vice President J.D. Vance announced on Wednesday that President Trump intends to establish a trading bloc aimed at pushing back against China's control of several critical minerals markets, including rare earth minerals used in electric vehicles and computing technology. These plans include a self-imposed price floor on these materials.Although it superficially seems to favor Oklahoma-based rare earth miner USA Rare Earth, as of 2:58 p.m. ET Wednesday its stock is down 8.4%, unwinding most of the recent spurred by a separate announcement from the White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!