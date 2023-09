Why Is VinFast Auto Stock Plunging After a Massive August Rally?

After a dazzling debut in August, VinFast Auto (NASDAQ: VFS) stock is on an eight-day losing streak as of this writing. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer surged 184.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's after accounting for the stock's 58% fall in the last three days of August. It has dived further this month and is now almost 78% off highs.VinFast Auto stock went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the Nasdaq stock market on August 15. Within days of its debut, the stock's price shot up from $10 apiece to a record high of $93 per share. It couldn't get any crazier, with VinFast Auto stock momentarily becoming more valuable than Ford and General Motors combined when its market capitalization crossed $230 billion at its peak.For a loss-making company that generated $634 million in revenue in 2022, that valuation was unsustainable, and it's not surprising to see VinFast Auto stock falling back to the ground.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel