Why Is Virgin Galactic Soaring on Tuesday?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a strong morning on Tuesday, with all three major averages up by 1% or more shortly after the opening bell. But space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was a major outperformer. At 9:40 a.m. EST, shares were up by more than 12% for the day.The reason for the move is that Virgin Galactic announced that it will open ticket sales for its spaceflights to the general public on Feb. 16. The flights cost $450,000 per person and require an initial deposit of $150,000 to secure a spot.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading