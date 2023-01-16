|
16.01.2023 11:52:00
Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Meta Platforms (Facebook) Stock Hand Over Fist?
Warren Buffett likes bargains. Sure, he isn't the purist value investor that he was back in his younger days. However, the multibillionaire still likes to get the most bang for the buck when buying a stock.And that leads me to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The Facebook parent's shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings multiple of only 12.4. Meta stock is now more than 60% below its all-time high reached in mid-2021. Return on invested capital (ROIC) arguably ranks as Buffett's favorite metric. Meta's ROIC over the trailing-12-month period is 26.2% -- a level that the legendary investor should love. So why isn't Buffett buying Meta Platforms stock hand over fist right now?Continue reading
