|
31.03.2023 11:50:00
Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Microsoft Stock Hand Over Fist?
I suspect if you asked Warren Buffett about Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), he'd probably acknowledge that he admires the company's business. After all, Microsoft reigns as one of the biggest giants in technology. It's a cash cow with a rock-solid financial position. Over the last five years, Microsoft has delivered a return nearly four times greater than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). That outperformance could continue for years to come, considering that Microsoft ranks as a leader in nearly every fast-growing tech area, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and virtual reality (VR). So why isn't Buffett buying Microsoft stock hand over fist?Buffett once stated that he didn't initially invest in Microsoft because of "stupidity." He didn't accurately gauge the company's potential. But we can strike this reason from the list of why the legendary investor isn't buying Microsoft stock now. He's certainly no longer ignorant about Microsoft's potential.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!