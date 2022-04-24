Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
24.04.2022 14:00:00
Why It Might Be a Great Time to Buy This Enterprising AI Stock
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has experienced its fair share of volatility but can it ignite its revenue growth and better diversify its customers? In this clip from "IPO & SPAC Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 11, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Danny Vena discuss some of the areas of concern around C3.ai, and what they want to see the AI stock improve going forward.Jason Hall: There's a lot of positive result that's happening in the energy industry. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is its most important customer and it's not even close. One way to read this headline, Baker Hughes collaborates with C3, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) on industrial asset management solutions and say, "Hey, that's a real positive because now it's starting to work with some of the big consulting firms that are going to play a huge role in enterprise AI." It's working with Microsoft, the most important software company on Earth. That's positive. The other way to look at this is,where does C3 fit in with these? Is it getting pulled into this because of its deep relationship with Baker Hughes? Or, is it truly a value-added part of that? I think at this point, it's too early to tell. I want to pull up the stock chart one more time and I want to say that this could be a better risk adjusted opportunity to buy the company than here. But with that said, it's burning an increasing amount of cash above its revenue growth. It's not exactly any less concentrated to a couple of large customers now than it was back here. I really want to see C3 begin to really start diversifying its revenue streams in a more broad way. That really hasn't happened yet. It's becoming more of a government contractor and has ties to the energy industry. I'm not sure if those are going to be clear positives. I want to see more growth across corporate and that enterprise AI story they talk about that they advertise, I want to see it actually start being more reflected in their results. I'm not giving up. I own a pretty modest position. I'm not adding right now. I want to see more diversification of their customers, more enterprise business, more recurring revenue from their enterprise businesses, and the revenue growth start to exceed operation expense growth.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,00
|2,04%
|Ai Holdings Corp
|1 677,00
|-1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.