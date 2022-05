Why It Might Be a Lucrative Time to Buy Spotify Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite missing analysts' expectations for ad revenue and subscribers, Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) did post some positive numbers in its most recent earnings report. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 3, Fool.com contributors Jose Najarro and Travis Hoium outline some metrics that show it could be a good time to buy stock in the digital music service.Continue reading