Why It Pays to Work Past Retirement Age -- Even If You Don't Need the Money

The average 60-something has $112,500 socked away for retirement, says Northwestern Mutual. And that, frankly, isn't a whole lot of money over the course of what could be a 20-year retirement or longer.If your 401(k) or IRA balance is in comparable shape, you may need to get on board with the idea of working beyond what's generally considered traditional retirement age. That way, you could not only grow your savings a bit but also avoid tapping them for a few extra years.Image source: Getty Images.