Why It's Not Too Late to Buy Amazon After the Stock Split

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After months of anticipation, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) conducted a 20-for-1 stock split that went into effect on Monday. Last week, shares of the internet giant traded for $2,400. Amazon stock is now available for below $130 per share.Anyone hoping for a big bounce after the stock split was disappointed. Amazon's shares moved a little higher on Monday -- but not by much. It's definitely not too late to buy Amazon stock. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading