03.01.2023 13:20:00
Why It's Time to Buy the Dip on Carnival
In a world facing recession fears, COVID-19 restrictions, and an ongoing war in Ukraine, many investors have bailed on the cruise industry. Indeed, fear has plagued cruise stocks for the past two years. This brings to mind a favorite quote from investing legend Warren Buffett, who once said to be "greedy when others are fearful."With plenty of exceptions to the above rule, inquisitive investors might hesitate before buying the dip on Carnival (NYSE: CCL), simply due to the uncertainty that lies ahead for the industry. Let's take a closer look at Carnival's last quarter, its performance this year, and why I think the stock is currently a buy. The Miami-based cruise operator finished the year with record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday bookings. Customer deposits reached a fourth-quarter record of $5.1 billion in November 2022, eclipsing the previous November 2019 record of $4.9 billion. As a result, Carnival's full-year 2023 total advanced bookings exceed its historical average -- even at higher prices.Continue reading
