|
03.11.2023 10:22:00
Why It's Time to Buy These 2 Growth Stocks on the Dip
In the dynamic world of investing, seizing opportunities when shares of industry-leading companies temporarily dip can be the key to unlocking substantial long-term gains. Today, we're focusing on two stocks that have been through their share of turbulence but have the potential to deliver significant returns for savvy investors. Despite their recent setbacks, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are both clear leaders at the forefront of their respective industries. Yet, due to various factors, these innovative companies find themselves trading at prices well off from their all-time highs. While declines of this magnitude can be reason for concern, investors with a long-term perspective would be mistaken to treat this as anything but a rare opportunity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!