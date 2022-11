Why It's Time to Rethink This Common Retirement Advice

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As people move through their careers, it's common for them to wonder how much they'll need for retirement. There's no one-amount-fits-all answer, but luckily, there are rules of thumb people have traditionally followed: The 80% rule and the 4% rule.The 80% rule deals with how much you'll need annually, advising people to have 80% of their pre-retirement yearly income in retirement to maintain their lifestyle. If you plan to downgrade your lifestyle, you can lower the percentage, and vice versa.The thought behind the 4% rule is that retirees could plan to withdraw 4% of their retirement savings yearly for 30 years, adjusting for inflation, without outliving their savings. Unfortunately, it may be time to rethink the 4% rule due to the current economic conditions. Here's why.