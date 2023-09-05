|
05.09.2023 14:15:00
Why It's Time to Start Gnawing on Chewy Stock
Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock fell following its Aug. 30 report for the second quarter. Even though it posted solid financials, worries about a cost-conscious consumer weighed on the stock.However, the numbers also show pet owners often spend generously on their animals if possible. With Chewy's ability to deliver value and personal service, investors might want to treat the pullback as an opportunity.If the economy is heading toward a recession, you wouldn't know it from Chewy's financials. The $2.8 billion in second-quarter sales rose 14% from year-ago levels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
