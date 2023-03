Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I first initiated a position in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) back in April 2020. Shares of the midstream energy company had been hammered during the market plunge caused by COVID-19 worries. Buying Enterprise turned out to be a smart move. The stock has delivered a total return of over 120% in less than three years.Earlier this month, I bought a lot more shares of Enterprise Products Partners. Here's why I've loaded up on this ultra-high-yield dividend stock.My description of Enterprise Products Partners gave away the obvious reason I've added to my position in the stock -- its dividend. The company's yield currently stands above 7.6%. Over the last 12 months, Enterprise's share price has risen a little over 2%. But my actual return was much greater, thanks to the especially juicy distribution.Continue reading