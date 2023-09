Why I've Owned Enbridge Stock for 6 Years Straight

The average holding period for a stock is less than six months. That's down from an average of more than eight years for investors in the 1950s. While a decline in trading commissions has been a big driver of shorter holding periods, most investors have developed a very short-term mindset when it comes to owning stocks. I try to take the Warren Buffett approach, whose favorite holding period is forever. I aim to buy stocks I intend to hold for a long time. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is one of them. I've held shares of the Canadian energy infrastructure behemoth for almost six years and hope to own them for the rest of my life.I started my Enbridge position shortly after it acquired Spectra Energy, creating the largest energy infrastructure company on the continent. I believed the increased scale and move toward lower carbon natural gas would give the Canadian utility and pipeline giant the fuel to continue growing its attractive dividend.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel