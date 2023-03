Why I've Owned Nucor for 8 Years Straight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the things that attracts me to a stock is a high yield relative to a company's own historical yield trends. In 2015, Nucor 's (NYSE: NUE) yield was high for a reason, but I didn't see anything wrong with the company itself that suggested the multidecade history of dividend increases would be at risk.I've been well rewarded for that decision, and I've no plans to sell the stock. Here's why I bought and still own Nucor.Steel is a cyclical industry, prone to material swings as the economy moves between good periods and bad. Back when I bought U.S. steel giant Nucor, the industry was in a downturn. However, there was another headwind, as foreign-produced steel was flowing into the U.S. market at a high pace, putting additional downward pressure on domestic steel prices. It was not a good time for Nucor or any of its peers.