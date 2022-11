Why Jack in the Box Stock Was Diving Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) were tumbling today after the fast-food chain offered disappointing guidance for the next year in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock was down 15.2% as of 11:20 a.m. ET.Jack in the Box's fourth-quarter results were actually in line with expectations. Same-store sales at Jack in the Box restaurants rose 4% in the quarter and were up 5.2% at Del Taco. Revenue jumped 44.6% to $402.8 million, due primarily to the acquisition of Del Taco earlier this year. That beat estimates at $392.7 million. Continue reading