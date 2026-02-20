JAKKS Pacific Aktie
WKN: 920199 / ISIN: US47012E1064
|
20.02.2026 23:01:17
Why JAKKS Pacific Stock Popped by Almost 24% on Friday
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 figures just after market close Thursday, and the investor response the following day was extremely positive. Market players piled into the veteran toy company's stock, pushing it to an impressive gain of nearly 24%.Across the quarter, JAKKS's net sales were slightly over $127 million. Although this represented a year-over-year decline of 3% for the consumer discretionary company, it handily beat the average analyst estimate of $117 million and change.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JAKKS Pacific Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.