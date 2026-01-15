Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
15.01.2026 11:32:00
Why Jan. 28 Could Be a Very Big Day for Microsoft Investors
The new year is underway, and in a few weeks some of America's largest technology giants will report their operating results for the recent quarter ended Dec. 31. This will give investors an important update on the state of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which fueled stock market returns throughout 2025.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will be one of the first to report. It's scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results on Jan. 28, and investors will be looking for further momentum in the company's AI-related software and cloud businesses.These results could mark a turning point for its stock, which has declined 11% over the last three months. Read on for what this might mean for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
