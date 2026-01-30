Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 15:59:00

Why Jan. 28 Was a Historic Day for Microsoft for All the Wrong Reasons

To say that tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen better days would be an understatement. Roughly an hour after trading began on Jan. 29, its stock price plummeted 12%. It's one of the worst single-day drops in company history.Whether this is a warning sign or a one-off event remains to be seen, but it's clear that expectations are resetting.Microsoft reported its earnings on Jan. 28, and they were good. Its $81.3 billion in revenue was $1.1 billion above expectations, and its $4.14 in earnings per share (EPS) were $0.22 above expectations. However, the problem -- or at least what investors perceived as one -- is Microsoft's excessive spending and Azure's seemingly hitting its growth ceiling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

mehr Nachrichten