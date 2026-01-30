Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
30.01.2026 15:59:00
Why Jan. 28 Was a Historic Day for Microsoft for All the Wrong Reasons
To say that tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has seen better days would be an understatement. Roughly an hour after trading began on Jan. 29, its stock price plummeted 12%. It's one of the worst single-day drops in company history.Whether this is a warning sign or a one-off event remains to be seen, but it's clear that expectations are resetting.Microsoft reported its earnings on Jan. 28, and they were good. Its $81.3 billion in revenue was $1.1 billion above expectations, and its $4.14 in earnings per share (EPS) were $0.22 above expectations. However, the problem -- or at least what investors perceived as one -- is Microsoft's excessive spending and Azure's seemingly hitting its growth ceiling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
