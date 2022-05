Why Janus International Group Stock Rallied 23% at the Open Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Janus International Group (NYSE: JBI) -- which makes products like smart door locks for self-storage, commercial, and industrial buildings -- rose sharply out of the gate on May 17, advancing by as much as 23% in early trading. Although that big gain didn't hold, the stock was still higher by as much as 16% an hour into the day. The big news was the company's first-quarter 2022 earnings update and revised outlook for the rest of the year.Janus International's first-quarter sales totaled $229.5 million, a roughly 50% year-over-year increase. That figure was helped along by $22.1 million from acquisitions. Pulling the new businesses out of the mix, sales were still higher by an impressive 35.7% organically. Every sales channel performed well, with the "worst" performer, new construction, witnessing 44.3% sales growth. Clearly, things are going well for the company right now.