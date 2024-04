Why Janux Therapeutics Stock Soared as the Market Sagged Today

Clinical-stage biotech Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX) was a standout title on a gloomy Wednesday stock market. As investors fretted about an unfavorable inflation report from the federal government, bulls piled into the company's shares on a report that it might be for sale. As a result, it closed the day almost 12% higher in price, contrasting very sharply with the nearly 1% decline of the bellwether S&P 500 index.Bloomberg reported that Janux management is considering several options for its future. Among these are a possible sale. Citing unidentified "people with knowledge of the matter," Bloomberg added that this follows expressions of interest from bigger pharmaceutical companies eager to acquire the clinical-stage biotech. According to the financial news agency's sources, Janux has retained a financial advisor to evaluate these options. The sources stressed that at the moment, there is no guarantee the company will pursue any of them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel