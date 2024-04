Why JD.com Stock Rallied Over 21% in March

Shares of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) rallied 21.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The Chinese retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that, while perhaps not that impressive on a stand-alone basis, did handily beat analyst estimates. With JD's stock trading at a very low single-digit price-to-earnings (PE) ratio, it didn't take much to get the stock moving higher.In the fourth quarter, JD.com reported 3.6% revenue growth to $43.1 billion, and adjusted earnings per American depositary share (ADS) of $0.75, which handily beat analyst estimates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel