|
21.02.2023 18:02:00
Why Jeld-Wen Stock Is Up Today
Building products company Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE: JELD) had a difficult time in 2022, squeezed by higher supply costs and softening demand. But the company's latest results suggest the worst might be over, and shares jumped as much as 19.5% on Tuesday as a result.Jeld-Wen makes windows, doors, and wall systems for interior and exterior applications. As such, the company is closely tied to the housing and construction sectors and took a hit last year when higher interest rates caused construction to slow.The housing market hasn't yet rebounded, but Jeld-Wen appears to be managing through the softness better than expected. On Tuesday, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion, topping analyst expectations for a $0.25 per share profit on sales of $1.2 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JELD-WEN Holding Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|Why Jeld-Wen Stock Is Up Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.02.23
|Manitowoc, Helix Energy Solutions, JELD-WEN Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday (Benzinga)
|
20.02.23
|Ausblick: JELD-WEN mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: JELD-WEN verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.12.22
|J.P. Morgan upgrades JELD-WEN Holding to neutral from underweight (MarketWatch)
|
01.11.22
|Jeld-Wen stock price target cut to $10 from $17 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)
|
30.10.22
|Ausblick: JELD-WEN präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)