Why JFrog Stock Leaped Higher Today

Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) went up on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, JFrog stock had leaped 17% higher -- get it?JFrog is a usage-based enterprise software company. This kind of business has generally seen a slowdown in 2023. However, in the third quarter of 2023, the company generated revenue of $88.6 million, which was up 23% year over year and ahead of its guidance of $87 million to $88 million.JFrog's cloud revenue jumped 46% year over year and now comprises 35% of total revenue. Cloud revenue is driven by customer usage. CFO Jacob Shulman further clarified by saying results were "driven primarily by usage of our large customers."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel