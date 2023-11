Why Joby, Archer, and Other "Flying Car" Stocks Are Soaring Today

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is out with better-than-expected quarterly results and progress bringing its revolutionary new airplane to market, and rival Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) has its own update on the steps it is taking. The excitement is drawing investors into the entire sector.Shares of Joby traded as high as 24% on Thursday morning, and were up 20% as of 1 p.m. ET. Shares of Lilium topped out at 22% higher and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) was up as much as 10.4% -- they were up 7.5% and 8.9%, respectively, in early afternoon trading. Another rival, Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), traded as high as up 12.4% before settling back to up 4.6%.These companies are part of a generation of so-called "flying car" stocks racing to develop small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. Advocates see eVTOLs as a way for passengers to fly over city traffic jams and believe they will one day connect major airports to nearby suburbs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel