|
01.02.2022 21:47:09
Why Joby Aviation Shares Fell in January
January was a tough month for a lot of speculative, unprofitable stocks, but Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) fared worse than most. Shares of the air taxi developer fell more than 43% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as mounting competition and a tepid analyst report caused investors to head for the exits.Joby is one of a number of companies developing electric airplanes capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. There is certainly a potential market for a vehicle that can overfly traffic jams and offer a green alternative for short flights, but also a lot of uncertainty as to when the market will develop.Joby's aircraft. Image source: Joby Aviation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!