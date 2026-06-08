Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
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08.06.2026 12:30:00
Why Joby Aviation Soared 29.5% Last Month But Is Plummeting in June
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock saw strong gains in May's trading, rising 29.5% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 5.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 8.4% higher. The broader market hosted strong bullish momentum for growth stocks last month, and a solid quarterly report helped support big gains for Joby. Despite a big pop last month, the company's share price is down roughly 28% year to date. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)