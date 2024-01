Why Joby Aviation Stock Gained Altitude in December

The race to bring so-called "flying taxis" to market is progressing toward a finish, and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) appears to be among the companies out in front.That, and a general shift in market sentiment toward more speculative stocks, helped Joby shares to take flight in December, gaining 11.6% for the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.It isn't quite what The Jetsons promised us, but in the coming years, it appears a version of flying cars could be coming our way. Joby is one of several aerospace companies racing to develop small electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, or eVTOLs. These vehicles might someday be used as a way to fly over city traffic jams and connect major airports to outer suburbs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel