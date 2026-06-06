Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007

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06.06.2026 04:03:37

Why Joby Aviation Stock Plummeted Today

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock suffered a double-digit sell-off in Friday's trading. The company's share price fell 14.3% in the daily session. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 ended the day down 2.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.2% in the session. While there wasn't any negative, business-specific news for Joby today, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft specialist's valuation still took a big hit in response to macroeconomic risks. The stock is now down roughly 27.5% across 2026's trading. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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