Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie

Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007

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08.05.2026 20:07:21

Why Joby Aviation Stock Soared 11.3% Last Month and Is Rocketing Higher in May

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock climbed 11.3% in April's trading -- a period that saw strong bullish momentum for the broader market. The S&P 500 jumped 10.4% over the period, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 15.3%. Positive momentum for the broader stock market played a big role in pushing Joby's valuation higher last month, but that wasn't the only catalyst for the company. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft specialist also reported a new partnership and a successful flight demonstrations, and news in May has been even more promising. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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