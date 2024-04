Why Joe Biden and Donald Trump Refuse to Support This Social Security Change That Many Americans Favor

President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump disagree on nearly every important topic. It's hard to find anything they're on the same page about.But there is one area of agreement -- and, surprisingly, it relates to Social Security. Biden and Trump refuse to support a Social Security change that many Americans favor.It's no secret that Social Security's two trust funds are running out of money. The combined funds are on track to be depleted by 2033, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Unless something is done to bolster Social Security, benefits will be slashed by 25% in 2034. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel