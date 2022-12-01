|
01.12.2022 17:43:31
Why Johnson Controls Stock Got a Boost This Morning
A Wall Street analyst has an upbeat view on Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), and the stock is getting a boost as a result. Shares of Johnson Controls traded up as much as 2.2% after Barclays raised its price target on the stock.Johnson Controls is focused on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), and the stock has had a rough year as investors have grown increasingly concerned about homebuilding activity in a rising rate environment. Shares of Johnson Controls at one point had lost more than 40% of their value year to date, but have slowly been staging a comeback in recent weeks.Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell believes the move has been justified. On Thursday, the analyst raised his price target to $73 from $66 and kept an overweight rating on the shares. The analyst has a neutral view on U.S. multi-industry stocks heading into 2023 but wrote that he is more optimistic than many investors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!