Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
01.05.2024 17:15:37

Why Johnson Controls Stock Is Down Today

Climate control and building automation specialist Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) delivered an earnings beat before the market opened Wednesday, but sales were a little bit below expectations. Investors appear to be nervous about how the rest of the year will progress, and sent shares lower in morning trading. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was off by 7.6%.In its fiscal second quarter, which ended March 31, Johnson Controls earned $0.78 per share on revenue of $6.7 billion, beating Wall Street's consensus earnings estimate by $0.03 per share despite revenue that was about $20 million below expectations.North America was the standout region for the industrial products manufacturer, growing sales by 9% and margin by 110 basis points year over year. But continued weakness in China caused revenue from the Asia/Pacific region to decline by 26%, and the company's profit margin there decreased.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Controls International PLC 60,93 2,06% Johnson Controls International PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX tiefer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag vorbörslich zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich vorbörslich stabil. An den asiatischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an den Kurstafeln.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen