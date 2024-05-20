|
20.05.2024 17:52:00
Why Johnson Controls Stock Is Up Today
A prominent activist has reportedly taken a position in Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), which could be the first step toward pushing for change at a company that has underperformed of late.Investors are intrigued, sending shares of Johnson Controls up as much as 5.8% on Monday morning and up 3% as of 11 a.m. ET.Johnson Controls is a maker of climate-control, security, and other building products. The stock has underwhelmed of late. Shares of Johnson Controls are up just 12% over the last 12 months, including Monday's jump. By comparison, rivals Lennox International and Carrier Global are up 72% and 55%, respectively, over that time span.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
