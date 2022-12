Why Johnson Outdoors Stock Was Jumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) were surging today after the outdoor recreation company posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report.As of 1:24 p.m. ET, the stock was up 18.9%.Johnson, which is best known for making fishing equipment, boats, and watercraft under brand names like Old Town, Minn Kota, and Humminbird, said that revenue in the quarter rose 18% to $196.4 million. The stock is only followed by one analyst, who had called for revenue of $168.6 million. Continue reading