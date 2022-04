Why JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Isn't Sweating Higher Interest Rates

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation continues to run hot, and people are starting to notice. In March, the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of consumer inflation, was 8.5% -- the biggest year-over-year change since 1981. The Federal Reserve is ending many of its pandemic policies in response to these inflationary pressures, including ending quantitative easing (QE), and it is lifting interest rates above their near-zero level. Many investors are concerned about how much interest rates could rise before inflationary pressures subside.However, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon isn't overly concerned. That's because the bank has been preparing for higher interest rates than many economists and analysts expect.Continue reading