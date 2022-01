Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) continued to tumble on Tuesday, down 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET on the first trading day after JPMorgan reported its final quarter of earnings for fiscal 2021.As you will recall, that earnings news was not all good.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading