AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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04.07.2026 21:59:00
Why July Could Be a Big Month for AMD Stock Investors
The first half of 2026 has been extremely rewarding for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) investors, as shares of the chipmaker have soared by 131% so far this year.However, AMD stock's momentum has weakened over the past month, as it has dropped nearly 5% amid the recent sell-off in semiconductor stocks. Fears of a stock market bubble amid the artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled gains clocked by tech stocks have been weighing on investors' minds lately. But it would be wrong to call AI a bubble.The adoption of this technology isn't just driving strong growth for hardware and software companies involved in its proliferation, but also leading to productivity gains for those adopting it. That's why it won't be surprising to see AMD stock stepping on the gas once again in July, especially considering that it may announce some big customer wins during the month at its Advancing AI event.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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